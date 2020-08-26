News

‘The Largest Marginalized Group’: Sister Dierdre Byrne Likens Unborn Children to Refugees in RNC Address

Sister Deirdre Mary Byrne, superior of the D.C. Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts and a retired U.S. Army colonel and board-certified general surgeon, speaks during the 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, D.C., August 26, 2020. (2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via Reuters)

Sister Dierdre Byrne, a physician who served in the military for 29 years before joining her order, lauded President Trump’s pro-life record during her speech at the Republican National Convention.

Refugees she has worked with throughout the world “all share a common experience: they have been all marginalized, viewed as insignificant, powerless and voiceless,” Byrne said. “And while we tend to think of the marginalized as living beyond our borders, the truth is, the largest marginalized group in the world can be found here in the United States. They are the unborn.”

Byrne continued, “As a physician I can say without hesitation that life begins at conception. While what I have to say may be difficult for some to hear, I’m saying it not just because I’m pro-life: I’m pro-eternal life. And I want all of us to end up together in heaven someday.”

Byrne then praised President Trump as the “most pro-life president” in the history of the country, and decried Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’s support for abortion rights.

Trump has gone to great lengths to court pro-life Americans. Although he described himself as “very pro-choice” while running for president in 1999, Trump has since adopted the pro-life cause, and became the first president to attend the March for Life in January 2020.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” Trump said at the march.

