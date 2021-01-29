Republican Jewish Coalition Rebukes Rep. Taylor Greene’s ‘Indefensible’ Jewish Space Laser Theory

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) in Washington, D.C., January 3, 2021 (Erin Scott/Reuters)

The Republican Jewish Coalition on Friday once again denounced Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.), calling her newly surfaced anti-Semitic conspiracy theory comments “indefensible and unacceptable.”

#JewishSpaceLasers began trending on Twitter on Thursday after Media Matters unearthed a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene made unfounded claims about the cause of California’s wildfires. She alleged that the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish banking family that is frequently the subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, may have used a laser beam from space to spark a forest fire in order to profit from it.

Advertisement

“We rightly opposed Marjorie Taylor Greene in her primary election for Congress and proudly supported her GOP opponent, Dr. John Cowan,” RJC director Matt Brooks said, according to the Times of Israel.

When RJC endorsed Cowan, Greene had already taken on a controversial reputation over her belief in the QAnon movement, which claims, among other things, that former President Donald Trump and his allies are secretly working to expose a deep-state ring of child sex traffickers. Many of the movement’s theories have anti-Semitic themes.

Brooks said he could not yet say whether the RJC would once again support whoever runs against Greene in a future primary election, as no one has announced plans to run against the freshman congresswoman who is popular in her district.

He also would not say if the group plans to call for Greene to be ousted from House committees; Earlier this week House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named Greene to the Education Committee.

Her appointment caused an outcry among Democrats who say that she should be disqualified from serving on the committee over a recently unearthed video of a 2019 incident in which she harassed a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, saying the survivor was paid by George Soros, as well as a 2018 Facebook post in which she agreed that the Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas shootings were “staged.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Thursday expressed concern over the Republican leadership in the House being “willing to overlook” and ignore Greene’s statements.

“Assigning [Greene] to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School; when she has mocked the killing of teenagers at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School; what could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?” Pelosi said.

Advertisement

A spokesman for McCarthy (R., Calif.) told Axios he is aware of Greene’s statements, calling them “deeply disturbing” and saying the GOP leader “plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.