Republican Senator Pat Toomey Will Not Seek Reelection in 2022

Pat Toomey questions during testimony before a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Senator Pat Toomey is expected to announce Monday that he will not run for reelection when his term expires in 2022.

The Pennsylvania Republican has already informed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of his decision, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Toomey had also been considering a run for governor but has opted against that as well, surprising some Pennsylvania Republicans. The justification for the timing of his announcement, just weeks before the presidential election, was not immediately clear.

Both Toomey’s initial election in 2010 and his reelection in 2016 were tight races. The two-term conservative, 58, is currently the only Republican holding statewide office, not counting judges. His decision leaves Republicans without clear candidates to replace him in the senate and to run for governor.

Among potential Republican candidates thought to be considering running for higher office in Pennsylvania are Jeff Bartos, a real estate developer and former candidate for lieutenant governor, Representative Mike Kelly, and former Representatives Ryan Costello and Charlie Dent.

Possible Democratic candidates include Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, State Treasurer Joe Torsella, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Representative Conor Lamb.

Toomey, a spending hawk who has consistently advocated lower taxes and less regulation, has reliably voted with McConnell and in favor of President Trump’s objectives despite expressing trepidation about some of Trump’s decisions, prompting the president to brand him a RINO or “Republican in Name Only.”

Before running for Senate, Toomey was a U.S. representative from 1999 to 2005.

