News

Politics & Policy

Republican Senators Warn of Rising Unemployment Rate as Benefits Outpace Wages for Many

By
Sen. Ben Sasse on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018 (Andrew Harnik/Reuters)

Republican senators are sounding the alarm that increased jobless benefits could “push unemployment higher” as many find themselves receiving more money than they were previously making while employed.

The $2 trillion emergency spending package passed last month by Congress infuses $250 billion more into unemployment insurance programs in response to the coronavirus emergency. The stimulus bill also extends eligibility for unemployment benefits from the standard 26 weeks to 39 weeks. Also, those who have lost their jobs during the health emergency can receive $600 a week for up to four months on top of their regular jobless benefits, an addition that is set to end July 31.

Republican senators Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Rick Scott of Florida, and Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina were pushing to add a provision to the massive spending package, the CARES Act, that would prevent workers from receiving more in unemployment benefits than they earned at their jobs — but their amendment was shot down in the Senate.

“Small businesses will struggle as long as unemployment pays more than work,” Sasse told Fox News. “The real world doesn’t look anything like their progressive talking points, but that’s not going to stop Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi from doubling down on sloppy policy.”

“We should take care of workers who lose their jobs, and a workable compromise could be unemployment up to 100 percent of pay during this emergency,” the Nebraska senator continued. “I’m going to keep fighting for pro-worker, pro-recovery benefits that don’t push unemployment higher.”

Graham agreed, saying the CARES Act “created a system that can provide many hourly employees a 50 percent or more increase in wages if they choose unemployment instead of staying on payrolls” He warned against establishing a “great incentive for people to leave the workforce.”

“I want to make people whole who lost their job through no fault of their own,” said Graham. “But I don’t want to pay people more not to work than to actually go to work.”

Comments

“We cannot encourage people to make more money in unemployment than they do with employment,” Tim Scott said when the bill was being debated last month.

Increasing unemployment benefits was a top priority for Democrats along with expanding food stamps.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More