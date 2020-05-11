News

Politics & Policy

Republican State AGs Push for Congressional Hearings on China’s Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic

By
The U.S. Capitol, after Congress agreed to an economic stimulus package created in response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2020 (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

A group of 18 Republican state attorneys general on Monday called on congressional leaders to hold hearings on China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the Senate and House leadership, the attorneys general noted the widespread conclusion that China concealed the coronavirus outbreak during its initial stages.

In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a classic communist disinformation effort,the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last 6 months,” the letter states. “During this same period, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our states and the Nation. We must all hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19.”

One of the signatories to the letter, Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt, has sued the Chinese government for damages stemming from the pandemic. The letter states that “many” of the signatories “are considering similar legal actions.”

Comments

In an interview with National Review in April, Schmitt argued that his suit could “ultimately be successful…to the tune of tens of billions of dollars.” The suit “seeks recovery for the enormous loss of life, human suffering, and economic turmoil experienced by all Missourians” during the pandemic. 

Congressional Republicans have already called to investigate aspects of China’s influence over the World Health Organization, as well as Chinese funding and influence at American educational institutions.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Who Killed Consensus?

By
Without consensus, there is no consent — that’s almost a redundancy: The two words come from the same Latin root meaning “agree,” but each has its own special role in the political lexicon. We speak of “consensus” as a generally agreed-upon fact or set of facts, often with the qualifier “expert” ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Who Killed Consensus?

By
Without consensus, there is no consent — that’s almost a redundancy: The two words come from the same Latin root meaning “agree,” but each has its own special role in the political lexicon. We speak of “consensus” as a generally agreed-upon fact or set of facts, often with the qualifier “expert” ... Read More
NR PLUS History

1619 and the Narrative of Despair

By
On August 14, 2019, the New York Times Magazine dropped something of a historical bombshell on its readers. It was not some new conspiracy theory about the Kennedy assassination or some breathtaking revelation of the secret life of Millard Fillmore. It was much more dramatic. It was called "The 1619 Project," and ... Read More
NR PLUS History

1619 and the Narrative of Despair

By
On August 14, 2019, the New York Times Magazine dropped something of a historical bombshell on its readers. It was not some new conspiracy theory about the Kennedy assassination or some breathtaking revelation of the secret life of Millard Fillmore. It was much more dramatic. It was called "The 1619 Project," and ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More