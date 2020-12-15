News

Politics & Policy

Republicans Call on Pelosi to Remove Swalwell from House Intel Committee

By
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., October 1, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

A group of House Republicans sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Tuesday demanding to remove Representative Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee.

“Rep. Swalwell withheld information for five years from the House Intelligence Committee about an ongoing Chinese espionage operation targeted at him and his own colleagues,” the Republicans wrote. “Rep. Swalwell kept this information to himself while repeatedly using his position on HPSCI to peddle damaging and baseless conspiracies about President Donald Trump’s unproven ties to Russia for years and still refuses to comment fully on the extent and nature of his relationship with the Chinese Communist Party spy exposed in Axios’ bombshell report.”

The letter follows the publication of a year-long Axios investigation which found that a suspected Chinese spy worked as a fundraiser for Swalwell from 2011 to 2015 — and even placed an intern in his office. The alleged spy, Christine Fang, developed ties with other politicians from the San Francisco Bay area and reportedly had romantic relationships with at least two mayors in midwestern states.

In response to the story, Swalwell alleged that his ties with Fang were leaked as retribution for his criticism of President Trump. Swalwell has declined to reveal details of his relationship with Fang, saying that could expose classified information.

The House Intel Committee “handles some of the most sensitive information our government possesses—information critical to our national defense,” the group of Republicans wrote to Pelosi. “As such, we urge you to immediately remove Rep. Swalwell from his position on the House Intelligence Committee.”

Among the letter’s signatories are Representatives Jim Banks of Indiana, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Chip Roy of Texas, and 13 additional Republicans.

Swalwell cut off contact with Fang in 2015, after federal agents briefed the representative on Fang’s ties with China.

Republicans on the Intel Committee told National Review last week that Swalwell should at least disclose the nature of his relationship to committee members.

“Rep. Swalwell says he can’t talk about the issue because it’s classified? Did he share classified information with this alleged spy?” Representative Brad Wenstrup said.  “There’s a place where members can discuss classified information — the SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility). We need answers.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
Capital Matters

In Defense of Capitalism

By
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ... Read More
Capital Matters

In Defense of Capitalism

By
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Elector Shenanigans

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and the enduring relevance of John Adams. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would be grateful to you if you would — please follow this link. Different Clowns, Same Circus Republicans stung by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Elector Shenanigans

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and the enduring relevance of John Adams. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would be grateful to you if you would — please follow this link. Different Clowns, Same Circus Republicans stung by ... Read More