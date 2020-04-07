News

White House

Republicans Demand Explanation after Reporter with Ties to China Questions POTUS at White House Briefing

By
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a coronavirus update briefing at the White House, March 21, 2020. (Tia Dufour/White House)

Republicans are sounding the alarm after a reporter with ties to China’s Communist Party obtained access to a White House press briefing and asked questions that promoted Chinese interests.

A reporter from Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV, which the Hoover Institution has labelled a “quasi official” Chinese outlet, asked President Trump at Monday’s briefing whether he is “cooperating with China.”

“Only last week, there were multiple flights coming from China full of medical supplies,” the reporter said at Monday’s White House briefing. “Companies like Huawei and Alibaba have been donating to the United States, like 1.5 million N95 masks and also a lot of medical gloves, and much more medical supplies.”

“Sounds like a statement more than a question,” Trump answered.

The reporter then asked Trump if he is “personally working directly with China” on securing medical supplies.

Trump touted his administration’s trade deal signed with China in January before asking, “Who are you working for, China?”

The reporter answered in the negative and named Phoenix TV as her outlet, calling it a “privately-owned company.”

Senator Ted Cruz heavily criticized Phoenix TV, which he said “has been waging information warfare in the US for yrs. They are nominally private but actually state owned.”

“MSM should NEVER have given them seat at WH press conference,” the Texas Republican added.

“So to recap, the WH Correspondents Assoc gave a seat at the WH press briefing to an employee of the Chinese Communist govt, to ask globally televised Qs to POTUS, at the same time China is waging a propaganda campaign to hide their culpability & coverup of the Wuhan virus?!?” Cruz added.

The White House Correspondents’ Association wields control over which outlets have access to the briefings.

“Why is an outlet with such close ties to Communist China allowed in the White House briefing room?” Representative Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, asked in a tweet.

Comments

A former Phoenix TV news director testified to the FCC in 2018 that the outlet was under tight enough control by the Chinese government to be ordered to remove specific news items that “positively reported [on] the United States or events in the United States.”

“I know from personal experience that Phoenix TV’s content is subject to the dictates of the leadership of the Central Communist Propaganda Department, Central Communist Overseas Propaganda Office, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which often directly sent instructions to Phoenix Satellite TV,” said the former director, Chung Pong, who said he was fired in 2002 by then-Chinese president Jiang Zemin.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Culture

Was Louis C.K. Supposed to Disappear Forever?

By
Louis C.K. is back, and his detractors are angry. They complain that cancel culture didn't work on a man whose sexual misconduct led to the cancellation of many millions of dollars worth of contracts in 2017, and also resulted in the shelving of his still-unreleased movie, I Love You Daddy, which as I've written ... Read More
Culture

Was Louis C.K. Supposed to Disappear Forever?

By
Louis C.K. is back, and his detractors are angry. They complain that cancel culture didn't work on a man whose sexual misconduct led to the cancellation of many millions of dollars worth of contracts in 2017, and also resulted in the shelving of his still-unreleased movie, I Love You Daddy, which as I've written ... Read More