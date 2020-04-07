News

Politics & Policy

Republicans Request Info from Kennedy Center on $25 Mil Grant following Layoffs

By
Singer John Legend attends a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., September 23, 2016. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Republican members of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday requested information from the Kennedy Center regarding layoffs of much of its staff following a $25 million grant included in the coronavirus economic relief package (CARES Act).

“Included in the legislation, at the request of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was a $25 million allotment to the” Kennedy Center, wrote Republican representatives led by Virginia Foxx of North Carolina. “However, the Kennedy Center now intends to furlough most of its administrative staff and more than 700 hourly and part-time employees.”

“If the Kennedy Center is required to furlough its employees, it should return a portion of money Democrats fought so hard to secure,” the letter continues.

“The intent of the Kennedy Center to furlough over 700 administrative, part-time, and hourly workers is entirely antithetical not only to the spirit of the CARES Act, but also to the expressed purpose of protecting workers with a $25 million injection,” Foxx said in a statement.

The grant has come under criticism from other Republicans as well. In late March, Representative Bryan Steil (R., Wisc.) introduced a bill to rescind the $25 million grant entirely.

“After this passes and you find out that the Kennedy Center is laying people off — that’s almost the icing on the cake,” Steil told the Daily Caller.

Comments

The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has forced numerous arts institutions and theaters to close their doors in order to enforce social-distancing measures. In addition to most of its administrative staff, the Kennedy Center announced hours after President Trump signed the CARES Act that it would lay off all the musicians in the National Symphony Orchestra.

“It’s very disappointing [that] they’re going to get that money and then drop us afterward,” one musician told the Washington Free Beacon. “The Kennedy Center blindsided us.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Culture

Was Louis C.K. Supposed to Disappear Forever?

By
Louis C.K. is back, and his detractors are angry. They complain that cancel culture didn't work on a man whose sexual misconduct led to the cancellation of many millions of dollars worth of contracts in 2017, and also resulted in the shelving of his still-unreleased movie, I Love You Daddy, which as I've written ... Read More
Culture

Was Louis C.K. Supposed to Disappear Forever?

By
Louis C.K. is back, and his detractors are angry. They complain that cancel culture didn't work on a man whose sexual misconduct led to the cancellation of many millions of dollars worth of contracts in 2017, and also resulted in the shelving of his still-unreleased movie, I Love You Daddy, which as I've written ... Read More