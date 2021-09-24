Retired Mounted Border Patrol Supervisor Debunks Dems’ ‘Whipping’ Narrative

The Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers have bought into a lie about the Border Patrol agents doing their best to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Del Rio, Texas.

The lie — that mounted Border Patrol agents were recorded “whipping” Haitian migrants as they tried to cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. — was spread by partisan journalists and activists on Twitter, and quickly picked up White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. This despite the fact that none of the existing photo and video evidence show any migrants being struck with what the mainstream press now admit were reins, not …