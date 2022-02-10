‘Ridiculous’ Masking Rules for Student Athletes Must End, Coaches and Parents Say

The kids at Appoquinimink High know what it means when they see Mr. Killingsworth walking the school’s hallways in the fall: He’s on the lookout for new recruits for his wrestling team.

There’s no middle-school feeder system for the Delaware wrestling club, so Rich Killingsworth relies on recruiting newbies when they show up at the school as freshmen.

In particular, he looks for athletes from other sports who could learn a thing or two from a grueling wrestling season, and for tough kids who maybe haven’t had a lot of advantages in life. “I’m trying to get kids in a room that …