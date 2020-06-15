News

Law & the Courts

Rioters Burn Atlanta Wendy’s to the Ground following Death of Rayshard Brooks

By
A Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Ga., June 13, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

An Atlanta Wendy’s, the site where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police on Friday, was burned to the ground Saturday by an angry mob during protests over Brook’s death.

On Sunday, Atlanta police offered a $10,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of those responsible for starting the fire that destroyed the building. Local Atlanta reporter Alex Whittler captured footage of rioters entering Wendy’s to light a firework inside the building.

The situation escalated after protesters succeeded in blocking the interstate above the Wendy’s where Brooks was killed.

Brooks, who was killed while running from police, was celebrating his daughter’s birthday just hours before his death, Brooks’ family lawyers said. Atlanta police initially responded to a 911 call that reported a suspicious person at Wendy’s on Friday night. The responding officers found Brooks asleep in his car, which was parked in the drive-thru lane and blocking customers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

After Brooks failed a sobriety test and officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted and tried to escape the scene. Brooks was “running or fleeing from Atlanta police officers,” GBI director Vic Reynolds said after reviewing video footage of the incident. “It appears that he has in his hand a Taser.” Brooks then turned and tried to fire the tazer at the onrushing officer, who then pulled out his gun and shot Brooks.

Comments

Following the incident, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Police Chief Erika Shields had stepped down. “I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer,” Bottoms said at the press conference.

The Atlanta P.D. has terminated Officer Garrett Rolfe, who was with the department for six and a half years, while Officer Devin Brosnan, who has been with the department for less than two years, was placed on administrative duty.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Backlash Is Coming

By
On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice. The Backlash to Violent ... Read More
U.S.

The Backlash Is Coming

By
On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice. The Backlash to Violent ... Read More
Culture

Is Black Lives Matter an Idea or an Organization?

By
Jack Fowler's piece on the Black Lives Matter movement gets to one of the challenges for conservatives and the mainstream center-left in dealing with “Black Lives Matter”: Is it primarily an idea, or primarily an organization? This is common issue in dealing with left-wing protest movements, much as we saw ... Read More
Culture

Is Black Lives Matter an Idea or an Organization?

By
Jack Fowler's piece on the Black Lives Matter movement gets to one of the challenges for conservatives and the mainstream center-left in dealing with “Black Lives Matter”: Is it primarily an idea, or primarily an organization? This is common issue in dealing with left-wing protest movements, much as we saw ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More