Rioters Injure Thirty Police Officers in Night of Violent Unrest in Philadelphia

A business owner confronts looters in front of his store following riots over the police shooting of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, Pa., U.S., October 27, 2020. (David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters)

At least 30 police officers were hurt during rioting that broke out in West Philadelphia overnight after police fatally shot a man wielding a knife on Monday, authorities said.

Rioters threw rocks and bricks at police and looted and vandalized businesses, NBC Washington reported. A 56-year-old sergeant was hospitalized after she was struck by a pickup truck, breaking her leg, among other injuries. 

The unrest broke out after police shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., a black man, in Cobbs Creek. Wallace had a knife when he walked toward officers and ignored orders to drop his weapon, police said. 

Video of the incident appears to show Wallace approaching officers while his mother attempted to restrain him. The camera briefly points downward and the sounds of several gunshots ring out as police open fire. Wallace is then shown lying still on the ground while his mother, who is screaming hysterically, runs to him. 

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner said they would investigate the incident, while Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby defended the officers in a statement. 

Looters took advantage of the unrest, breaking into a number of stores including several Rite Aid stores in West Philadelphia, clothing and shoe stores and at least one restaurant, NBC reported. At 57th and Vine streets, clothing and merchandise were thrown on the sidewalk. Two ATM machines were smashed as well.

Rioters set fire to police cars and dumpsters. Police said five police vehicles and one fire department vehicle were vandalized.

Police arrested more than 30 people for throwing rocks and bricks at police or looting, the department said.

