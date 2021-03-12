Rioters Set Fire to Federal Courthouse in Portland One Day after Fencing Removed

Federal law enforcement officers stand guard outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 29, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Rioters targeted the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., on Thursday evening in renewed clashes between demonstrators and federal police.

The attack on the courthouse came one day after authorities removed fencing initially erected over the summer, in response to continued riots following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.

“F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots

pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

Footage showed the rioters attempting to force their way into the courthouse while chanting “f*** the United States!” Later in the evening rioters set a fire outside the courthouse entrance.

Repost:

A fire Burns in front of the Hatfield Court House in downtown Portland. A large crowd of protesters have gathered at the Court house only a day after the fence, which had previously protected the building all summer was taken down. #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/WfDOp9xSq9 — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021

Federal police from the Department of Homeland Security clashed with rioters and attempted to force them away from the building.

DHS agents leave the federal courthouse and force protesters back through the park. Crowd control ammunitions including pepper balls and green smoke were used. They have since went back into the courthouse. #Portland #PortlandProtests #Oregon #PDXprotests #PDX pic.twitter.com/2JRImpZpgH — Bethany Kerley (@BethanyKerleyOR) March 12, 2021

Independent journalist Suzette Smith, a former editor of the Portland Mercury, reported on Twitter that the demonstration spun off from a protest earlier that day against the extension of an oil pipeline from the Canadian tar sands to Wisconsin. Smith also wrote that protesters cited the trial against Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, and the removal of the fence around the courthouse as spurring the demonstration.

The protest is a continuation of a daytime #StopLine3 march that occurred this afternoon. Protesters also note the recently disassembled fence in front of the courthouse and the beginning of the Chauvin trial as reasons they’re out tonight. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 12, 2021

Rioters gathered to attack the courthouse for weeks during the summer of 2020, and have also marched on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home. City police spent almost $8 million responding to the riots, making over 900 arrests throughout 120 consecutive days of unrest.

Portland police announced on Thursday that they were “aware” of additional demonstrations being planned for this coming weekend.

