News

Law & the Courts

Riots Erupt in Lancaster after Police Shoot Man Wielding Knife

By
A crowd forms in Lancaster, Pa. after a police officer shoots a man wielding a knife. (CBS Philly/via YouTube)

Riots erupted in Lancaster, Pa. on Sunday after a police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife, police said.

The officer was responding to a call that 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz was becoming aggressive with his mother and was attempting to break into her house, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said. After the officer responded to the call at 4:15 p.m., bodycam footage released by the department shows a woman fleeing the house while Munoz is yelling inside, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. 

The video then shows Munoz running out of the house holding a knife before the officer shoots him several times and the 27-year-old falls to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The officer has been placed on leave, according to a statement from Lancaster mayor Danene Sorace and the district attorney’s office said the shooting is under investigation to determine if the officer’s use of force was justified.

Comments

People assembled outside a police station after the shooting, with some damaging a police vehicle and others throwing bricks.  Rioters also threw glass bottles, gallon jugs filled with liquid and parts of plastic road barricades at officers. Officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up the crowd after demonstrators “failed to follow the instructions.” 

“A police-involved shooting has significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets,” District Attorney Heather Adams said Sunday night. “We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Culture

The Problem with Cuties

By
French director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré was rather taken aback to find that her film Cuties (Mignonnes) -- an award winner at this year’s Sundance Film Festival -- was so violently unpopular with the American public after it appeared here on Netflix. In response to promotional materials and clips from ... Read More
Culture

The Problem with Cuties

By
French director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré was rather taken aback to find that her film Cuties (Mignonnes) -- an award winner at this year’s Sundance Film Festival -- was so violently unpopular with the American public after it appeared here on Netflix. In response to promotional materials and clips from ... Read More
U.S.

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
U.S.

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
Elections

Why Trump Is Winning Over Hispanics 

By
Florida senator Rick Scott has an advanced degree in winning Hispanic voters as a Republican. It has buoyed him in all his races, most recently his victory in his 2018 Senate race after serving two terms as governor, so he seems a logical person to ask about President Donald Trump’s eye-popping improvement ... Read More
Elections

Why Trump Is Winning Over Hispanics 

By
Florida senator Rick Scott has an advanced degree in winning Hispanic voters as a Republican. It has buoyed him in all his races, most recently his victory in his 2018 Senate race after serving two terms as governor, so he seems a logical person to ask about President Donald Trump’s eye-popping improvement ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Still Amusing Ourselves to Death

By
I can see vast changes coming over a now peaceful world; great upheavals, terrible struggles; wars such as one cannot imagine; and I tell you London will be in danger — London will be attacked and I shall be very prominent in the defence of London. . . . This country will be subjected somehow, to a tremendous ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Still Amusing Ourselves to Death

By
I can see vast changes coming over a now peaceful world; great upheavals, terrible struggles; wars such as one cannot imagine; and I tell you London will be in danger — London will be attacked and I shall be very prominent in the defence of London. . . . This country will be subjected somehow, to a tremendous ... Read More
U.S.

Bring Back the Bison

By
On October 11 last year, the World Wildlife Foundation tweeted a video of four bison being released into Badlands National Park. They spill from the trailer at the top of the hill and tumble down into the snowy expanse below, urged on by the ululations of the staffers above. If bison can look happy, these four ... Read More
U.S.

Bring Back the Bison

By
On October 11 last year, the World Wildlife Foundation tweeted a video of four bison being released into Badlands National Park. They spill from the trailer at the top of the hill and tumble down into the snowy expanse below, urged on by the ululations of the staffers above. If bison can look happy, these four ... Read More