Rittenhouse Met Trump at Mar-a-Lago after Acquittal

Left: Kyle Rittenhouse walks during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., November 19, 2021. Right: Then–President Donald Trump departs the White House, January 12, 2021. (Sean Krajacic, Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Kyle Rittenhouse met with former President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club following his acquittal, Trump revealed in a Tuesday night interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

“By the way, I have to say: Kyle, I got to know him a little bit. He called, he wanted to know if he could come over and say hello, because he was a fan, unlike the other guy,” Trump told Hannity. “He came over with his mother—really a nice young man, and what he went through, that was prosecutorial misconduct. He should not have had to suffer through a trial for that.”

Trump says he met with Kyle Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/RvaRaPIoax — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 24, 2021

Fox displayed a photograph of the meeting, and Trump said Rittenhouse “just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago.”

Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with homicide after shooting three people, killing two, during rioting in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020. However, Rittenhouse claimed he acted in self-defense, and a jury exonerated him on all charges last week.

The meeting with Trump comes after Rittenhouse sat for an interview aired on Monday with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. Rittenhouse slammed media coverage of the trial, rebutting claims that he was a “white supremacist.” President Biden also attached the “white supremacist” label to Rittenhouse during his campaign.

“The lies that they can just get away with spreading is just sickening and it’s a disgrace to this country,” Rittenhouse said. “It shouldn’t have been a political case.”

