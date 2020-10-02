News

Health Care

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tested Positive for COVID-19

By
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., February 28, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the RNC said in a statement Friday following news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had also tested positive for the virus.

McDaniel has been isolating at home in Michigan since last Saturday after a family member tested positive, the RNC said in a statement.

McDaniel was last with Trump one week ago, according to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

President Trump announced he had tested positive on Thursday shortly after one of his closest White House aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive.

The president is currently experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, according to the Times

