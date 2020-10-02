RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tested Positive for COVID-19

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the RNC said in a statement Friday following news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had also tested positive for the virus.
McDaniel has been isolating at home in Michigan since last Saturday after a family member tested positive, the RNC said in a statement.
McDaniel was last with Trump one week ago, according to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.
Comments
President Trump announced he had tested positive on Thursday shortly after one of his closest White House aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive.
The president is currently experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, according to the Times.
Send a tip to the news team at NR.