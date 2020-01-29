News

Elections

RNC Releases Ad Showing CNN Panel Mocking Trump Voters as ‘Rubes’: ‘They Think You’re a Joke’

By
(CNN Screen capture/Twitter)

The Republican National Committee released an ad on Tuesday using footage of a CNN contributor mocking Trump voters as “credulous rubes.”

In the CNN segment, contributor Rick Wilson says the Trump administration is “defined by ignorance of the world” and referred the “credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump.” Anchor Don Lemon bends over laughing in response to Wilson’s jibes.

The RNC cross-cut footage of the segment with clips of Democratic presidential candidates criticizing Trump’s voter base.

“You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call ‘the basket of deplorables,'” former candidate Hillary Clinton says in one clip. Another plays footage of South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg saying, “Anyone who supported this president is, at best, looking the other way on racism.”

The ad ends with the message, “They think you’re a joke. Prove them wrong in November.”

Lemon attempted to walk back his reaction after the CNN segment drew criticism from conservatives.

“During an interview on Saturday night, one of my guests said something that made me laugh. And while in the moment, I found that joke humorous. And I didn’t catch everything that was said,” Lemon asserted. “Just to make it perfectly clear, I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people.”

The ad comes as President Trump gears up for reelection in November. The Democratic primary remains volatile but it has winnowed to four likely candidates. While former vice president Joe Biden has retained the lead in most national polls, socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has surprised establishment Democrats with a durable candidacy and consistent, enthusiastic base of support. Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren continue to poll slightly behind Sanders and Biden nationally.

The president, meanwhile, is currently facing an impeachment trial in the Senate over his alleged actions regarding Ukraine.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
