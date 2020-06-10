News

RNC Settles on Jacksonville for New Convention Site: Report

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., February 28, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The Republican National Committee is zeroing in on a new location for its August convention and has tentatively decided to host the marquee events in Jacksonville, Fla., sources told the Washington Post.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday that a decision will probably come “within the next week” on where to host the convention, which is scheduled for August 24 to August 27.

“Everybody is coming to the table,” McDaniel said in an appearance on Fox News. “We have all types of states – Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Tennessee – that have come and said we want to host your convention. We’ve been traveling. We will have to make a decision probably within the next week as to where we’re going to have this celebration.”

The RNC backed out of its original location of Charlotte, N.C., last week, after Governor Roy Cooper would not commit to allowing the convention to be held at full capacity due to concerns about coronavirus.

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised,” President Trump tweeted. “Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State.”

Cooper, a Democrat, responded by saying it was “unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe. Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority.”

The Post cited two officials who said Charlotte would still host the convention’s more routine and lower-profile meetings in order to honor the contract, with the larger events — including a speech by President Trump — to be held in Jacksonville.

“Mayor Curry has been actively and energetically pursuing this convention, and the Republican Party of Duval County has been actively promoting Jacksonville as the single best city in America to host a convention,” Dean Black, the Duval County Republican chairman, told the Post.

In Defense of James Mattis

I think National Review mischaracterizes his famous recent statement, although I’m unsure what he meant in one crucial respect, and so am also unsure how important the mischaracterization is. Mattis writes: “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Welcome to America’s Cultural Revolution

We’re in the dawn of a high-tech, bloodless Cultural Revolution; one that relies on intimidation, public shaming, and economic ruin to dictate what words and ideas are permissible in the public square. “Words are violence” has always been an illiberal notion meant to stifle speech and open discourse. ... Read More
U.S.

The Problem with ‘Pick a Knee’

‘Pick a knee,” says CNN’s S. E. Cupp, “The one that knelt on a neck or the one that knelt to try to prevent it.” This kind of ugly false choice -- either you adopt my favored form of political protest or you support murder! -- is meant to bully you into participating in groupthink. Worse, it’s meant ... Read More
U.S.

A Doctor’s Update on the COVID Fight

On the menu today: The head of research for a top-ten U.S. hospital offers an update on the state of the fight against the coronavirus; the World Health Organization muddles the answers about the contagiousness of the virus again; an expression of gratitude; and a lament about our ongoing Civil War of ... Read More
U.S.

