News

Elections

RNC, Trump Campaign Haul in $212 Million in First Quarter Fundraising

By
President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign on Monday reported raising $212 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Fundraising increased 36 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019, despite a drop in fundraising in March following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump campaign and RNC raised $86 million in February versus $63 million in March.

The joint authorization committee of the campaign and the RNC said the two bodies had raised a combined $677 million since 2017. The campaign currently boasts $240 million in cash on hand.

“Americans can see President Trump leading this nation through a serious crisis and they are responding with their continued enthusiastic support for his re-election,” Trump-campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “Joe Biden, Democrats, and the media continue to oppose his every action, but the people know that President Trump is fighting for them so they are fighting for him as well.”

The numbers dwarf fundraising totals for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, although the former vice president saw a surge in funding after his victories in the Super Tuesday primaries. Biden raised $46 million in February and another $22 million in the week following Super Tuesday.

Comments

“The press kept saying Biden has no money, and they were right,” Biden said during the March 21 Democratic debate featuring just him and Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), who has since dropped out of the race.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns have been forced to retool fundraising efforts to digital initiatives due to the coronavirus pandemic, following restrictions on large gatherings imposed or recommended by most U.S. states.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More
Religion

God Isn’t Dead After All

By
The priest presses the button and starts broadcasting the mass on Facebook Live. He stands in front of the camera and starts the prayers when a virtual futuristic looking helmet lit with colored LED lights is placed on his head. He proceeds with solemn piety, unperturbed by what’s happening, but moments later a ... Read More
Religion

God Isn’t Dead After All

By
The priest presses the button and starts broadcasting the mass on Facebook Live. He stands in front of the camera and starts the prayers when a virtual futuristic looking helmet lit with colored LED lights is placed on his head. He proceeds with solemn piety, unperturbed by what’s happening, but moments later a ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Stock Market Comeback

By
Coronavirus fears hit stocks hard, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding nearly 11,000 points, or 38 percent, from the February peak of 29,423. As of today the markets have partly shrugged off the shock and recovered about half of their losses. Stocks are now back up to 23,719 on the DJIA, only 20 ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Stock Market Comeback

By
Coronavirus fears hit stocks hard, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding nearly 11,000 points, or 38 percent, from the February peak of 29,423. As of today the markets have partly shrugged off the shock and recovered about half of their losses. Stocks are now back up to 23,719 on the DJIA, only 20 ... Read More