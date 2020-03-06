News

Politics & Policy

Romney Backs Burisma Probe, Paving Way for Johnson to Subpoena Witness

By
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Bedminster, N.J., November 19, 2016. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) said Friday that he would support Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) in his plan to subpoena a witness as part of a probe into Burisma and the Bidens.

“Senator Romney has expressed his concerns to Chairman Johnson, who has confirmed that any interview of the witness would occur in a closed setting without a hearing or public spectacle,” Liz Johnson, Romney’s communications director, said in an emailed statement to National Review. “He will therefore vote to let the Chairman proceed to obtain the documents that have been offered.”

Romney previously raised concerns over the situation, which Johnson has said is simply to let “the American people see what this possible corruption is,” telling reporters Thursday that the probe “appears political.”

“There’s no question that the appearance of looking into Burisima and Hunter Biden appears political. I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations,” Romney told reporters, and said he had to meet with Johnson before deciding on his vote.

With Romney’s approval, Johnson’s plan to subpoena a former Ukrainian embassy official who consulted for the Washington-based Blue Star Strategies — a firm Burisma hired to combat accusations of corruption within the energy company — will likely proceed.

Comments

“As part of the committee’s ongoing investigation, it has received U.S. government records indicating that Blue Star sought to leverage Hunter Biden’s role as a board member of Burisma to gain access to, and potentially influence matters at, the State Department,” Johnson wrote to announce his intentions on Sunday.

Johnson, who said Thursday that he had begun inquiring about the situation in 2017, said Wednesday that he had come across a Blue Star document which describes a “misinformation campaign” against Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin, who Joe Biden bragged about getting fired.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More