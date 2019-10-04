News

White House

Romney Joins Sasse, Calls Trump’s China Statements ‘Wrong and Appalling’

By
(Mike Segar/Reuters)

Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) released a statement Friday calling President Trump’s Thursday claim that China should look into former Vice President Joe Biden “brazen and unprecedented” and “wrong and appalling.”

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” the statement reads.

The move comes after a statement that released  Friday morning by Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.), who declared “Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth.”

President Trump told reporters Thursday during an impromptu press conference on the White House lawn that Hunter Biden had engaged in “crooked” business dealings in China, and suggested the Chinese government should investigate for potential corruption.

Trump has alleged that Biden received $1.5 billion from a Chinese private-equity firm after flying to the country on Air Force Two with his father in December 2013. According to a July article from The New Yorker, “some of Biden’s advisers were worried that Hunter, by meeting with a business associate during his father’s visit, would expose the Vice-President to criticism.”

“He got kicked out of the Navy. All of the sudden he’s getting billions of dollars. You know what they call that? They call that a payoff,” Trump said of the younger Biden.

Comments

Romney, long a critic of President Trump, initially released a statement on impeachment proceedings Sept. 22. “If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out,” it reads.

“He’s in a different place from many politicians still feeling out their place in the party and hoping to be president someday,” Senator Christopher Murphy (D., Conn.), who serves with on the Foreign Relations Committee, said of Romney to The New York Times on Sept. 26. “He’s a loyal Republican, but that’s not his first priority — he’s a bit of a throwback.”

Comments

Most Popular

Education

Unrest and Inaction at Notre Dame

By
All is not well at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. A couple of weeks ago, anonymous students put up unauthorized posters on campus that read “There’s queer blood on homophobic hands,” suggesting that Notre Dame students, faculty, and alumni were responsible for violence. Here’s more on the ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
U.S.

Here Comes Bush . . . ?

By
A source in Texas told me that George P. Bush, currently the state’s land commissioner, already is running a quiet campaign for lieutenant governor. His people would not exactly confirm that, but what they did say was, in a sense, more interesting: Who says it’s lieutenant governor? “While he wouldn’t ... Read More
White House

The Senate Should Change Its Rules on Impeachment

By
Now that the House has launched an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, the Senate should reform its antiquated rules for the looming trial. Under current procedures, a trial produces the worst of both worlds. If the House has a flimsy case, the Senate must still put the country through the wrenching, ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: The Most Unsettling of All Comic-Book Movies

By
Where does evil come from? Joker offers the most banal answer imaginable -- budget cuts for social workers -- but it’s a devastatingly effective portrait of a serial killer in formation, bringing to mind a long, sickening line of American psychos. More than any comic-book movie to date, Joker, directed with ... Read More
U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More