Romney ‘Pretty Sure’ Trump Would Be Republican Nominee If He Runs in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) speaks with a reporter as he arrives at the Capitol before the start of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in Washington, D.C., February 12, 2021. (Bill Clark/Reuters)

Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) said Tuesday that if former president Donald Trump were to run again in 2024 that he is “pretty sure” Trump would win the Republican nomination.

“He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party,” Romney told the New York Times’ DealBook. “I don’t know if he’s planning to run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he would win the nomination.”

“A lot can happen between now and 2024,” Romney said, but he also noted that recent polls comparing Trump with other potential Republican candidates show “he wins in a landslide.”

The Utah Republican, who was the only GOP senator to vote to convict Trump in both of his impeachments, said he has not voted for Trump in the past and wouldn’t plan on doing so moving forward. Should Trump run again, he would back a candidate who “more represented the tiny wing of the party that I represent,” he said.

Romney’s comments echo what he told Meet the Press shortly after the November election: “I believe the great majority of people who voted for Donald Trump want to make sure that his principles and his policies are pursued. So yeah, he’s not disappearing by any means. He’s the 900 pound gorilla when it comes to the Republican Party.”

Trump is scheduled to make his first major public appearance since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend. He will reportedly talk about the future of the Republican Party in his speech.

He will also claim his place as the “presumptive 2024 nominee,” according to Axios.

