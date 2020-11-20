News

Elections

Romney, Sasse Denounce Trump’s ‘Undemocratic’ Attempt to Pressure GOP Legislators in Swing States

By
Sen. Mitt Romney passes through the halls of the Capitol during a break in the Senate impeachment trial. January 30, 2020 (Amanda Voisard/Reuters)

Senator Mitt Romney on Thursday ripped President Trump’s latest strategy to overturn the election results, which relies on appealing to Republican legislators in battleground states to appoint loyal electors in defiance of the election results.

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” Romney said in a statement. “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.”

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, another Republican critical of Trump’s approach, urged the public to tune out the noise and look at the actual claims the president’s lawyers have made, which do not include widespread fraud.

“Based on what I’ve read in their filings, when Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud – because there are legal consequences for lying to judges,” Sasse said. “President Trump lost Michigan by more than 100,000 votes, and the campaign and its allies have lost in or withdrawn from all five lawsuits in Michigan for being unable to produce any evidence.”

Since Biden was projected as the winner of several key swing states and the presidential race, Trump has claimed he won the election and made allegations that mail ballots provided a breeding ground for voter fraud on a massive scale, although his lawyers have yet to produce evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

After losing legal challenges in several swing states that were called for Biden, Trump has focused his energy on courting Republicans who control the state legislatures in several states including Michigan and Pennsylvania, both of which Trump won in 2016 but lost to Biden this year.

Republican state legislative leaders in several swing states have expressed skepticism about the long-shot strategy, which would involve the GOP-led state legislatures overruling the popular vote for Biden and choosing electors that would vote for Trump. The Electoral Count Act stipulates that in the event of “failed elections,” state legislatures may step in and appoint electors.

The GOP majority leaders of the state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina indicated to the New York Times this week that they do not see such a scenario occurring.

However, Michigan’s Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield as well as the state’s Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey are both reportedly scheduled to visit the White House on Friday. Chatfield has said that the winner of the popular vote in Michigan will be awarded the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Trump even personally contacted Monica Palmer, a Republican election official in Michigan’s Wayne County, which includes heavily blue Detroit, to ask about her safety. Palmer and another GOP member of the elections board had waffled on whether to certify the county’s election results but ultimately did certify the results.

So far, Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, well above the 270 required to win the presidency, compared to  Trump’s 232 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.

Elections

Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit

By
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Insanity Oath

By
Conservatives sense that social progressives have achieved a critical level of consolidation in key institutions: the Democratic Party, the university, and the prestige media. The occasional purges of old-school liberals from these institutions testify to that fact. The way that progressives have made ... Read More
Education

Don’t Forgive Student Debt

By
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
Elections

Georgia Recount Confirms Biden Win in State

By
Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the state of Georgia, a state recount confirmed on Thursday. Initial results last week showed that Biden won the state by about 15,000 votes, a margin small enough that state elections officials immediately commenced a by-hand recount. While over 2,000 uncounted ... Read More
