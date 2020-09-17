News

Politics & Policy

Romney Slams GOP’s ‘Political’ Hunter Biden Probe: ‘Not the Legitimate Role of Government’

By
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) asks a question during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., July 30, 2020. (Greg Nash/Reuters)

Senator Mitt Romney on Wednesday knocked a congressional investigation by his own Republican party into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, calling it “not the legitimate role of government” to target political rivals.

Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, plans to issue a report before the presidential election on the committee’s probe of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company that provided Hunter Biden a lucrative position on its board.

Romney said at a committee meeting Wednesday that the probe from the “outset had the earmarks of a political exercise.”

“Obviously, it is the province of campaigns and political parties’ opposition research, the media, to carry out political endeavors, to learn about or dust up one’s opponent. But it’s not the legitimate role of government or Congress, or for taxpayer expense to be used in an effort to damage political opponents,” the Utah Republican said.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma in 2014 after his father became vice president. In that role, court records suggested he earned at least $50,000 a month advising the energy company on “transparency, corporate governance and responsibility, international expansion and other priorities,” according to Burisma. The younger Biden resigned from the board in April of last year.

The committee voted Wednesday to authorize subpoenas for several officials including former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr as part of the investigation.

A spokesman for Johnson, Ben Voelkel, responded to Romney’s remarks.

“This is Congress,” said Voelkel. “Everything here has implications for politics and elections. The Committee is expressly authorized to investigate conflicts of interest, and its investigation into Burisma and US-Ukraine policy began well before the Democratic nominee for President had been decided.”

Comments

Democrats have accused Johnson of conducting a political investigation, ranking member Gary Peters saying during Wednesday’s committee meeting that the probe has an “alarming partisan nature.”

“As I have stated repeatedly the public has a right to know, our investigation is focused on uncovering and revealing the truth but Democrats seem intent at every turn to frustrate and interfere with our oversight efforts,” Johnson said.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Convictions of Jim Caviezel

By
‘I didn't get invited by Hollywood to come to this industry,” actor Jim Caviezel says. It was God — not the executives, the talent agents, nor the filmmakers — that gave him his acting talent. “God believed in me, that He wanted me to be an actor. I felt it in my heart very deeply.” A man of deep ... Read More
Film & TV

The Convictions of Jim Caviezel

By
‘I didn't get invited by Hollywood to come to this industry,” actor Jim Caviezel says. It was God — not the executives, the talent agents, nor the filmmakers — that gave him his acting talent. “God believed in me, that He wanted me to be an actor. I felt it in my heart very deeply.” A man of deep ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
Elections

A Surprising Minnesota Poll

By
On the menu today: A new poll in Minnesota seems way out of whack from past polls and expectations; Trump offers his trademark clear and insightful perspective on wearing masks; an example of hyperbolic headline-writing; and in a few states, the election has already begun. A ‘Say What?’ Poll Result in ... Read More
Elections

A Surprising Minnesota Poll

By
On the menu today: A new poll in Minnesota seems way out of whack from past polls and expectations; Trump offers his trademark clear and insightful perspective on wearing masks; an example of hyperbolic headline-writing; and in a few states, the election has already begun. A ‘Say What?’ Poll Result in ... Read More
Culture

That Big Military Contractor . . . Patagonia?

By
A little less than a year ago, I wrote about how Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, a billionaire, declared  “I’m an avowed socialist. I’m proud of it. That was a dirty word just a few years ago until Bernie Sanders brought it up” and how, in an interview with Fast Company magazine, insisted that ... Read More
Culture

That Big Military Contractor . . . Patagonia?

By
A little less than a year ago, I wrote about how Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, a billionaire, declared  “I’m an avowed socialist. I’m proud of it. That was a dirty word just a few years ago until Bernie Sanders brought it up” and how, in an interview with Fast Company magazine, insisted that ... Read More