Romney Suggests One-Time $1000 Payment to Every American to Help Offset Coronavirus Impact

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks at a news conference about the Tobacco to 21 Act on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/ (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) released a coronavirus economic response proposal that calls for a one-time $1,000 payment to every American to offset the economic fallout from the pandemic.

“Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy,” Romney said. “Congress took similar action during the 2001 and 2008 recessions. While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options.”

Romney also echoed Republican colleagues in the Senate, who have expressed concern that the House bill does not go far enough, but said that it contains “critical measures” and should be voted on it quickly.

“We also urgently need to build on this legislation with additional action to help families and small businesses meet their short-term financial obligations, ease the financial burden on students entering the workforce, and protect health workers on the front lines and their patients by improving telehealth services,” he stated.

President Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow did not rule out the idea of targeted cash payments to assist Americans, telling CNN that the White House “might” support that directive.

“The answer: ‘could be,’” Kudlow said.

Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) then tweeted that he is “working on legislation to get cash stipends to affected workers and their families so they can buy food and pay the bills during this crisis.”

I’m working on legislation to get cash stipends to affected workers and their families so they can buy food and pay the bills during this crisis, plus help to small and mid-sized businesses weather the storm. Now is the time to avoid Italy’s fate. Here are some needful steps: — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 16, 2020

The proposal of $1,000 payments to Americans was recently popularized by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who built his campaign around a universal basic income of $1,000-a-month.

Although Romney’s proposal does not go as far and advocates for a simple one-time payment, Yang retweeted news of the proposal.