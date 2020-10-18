Ron Johnson Asks FBI to Clarify if It Possesses ‘Material from Hunter Biden’s Laptop’

Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ron Johnson in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) has sent a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray asking him to clarify whether the agency possesses documents from the laptop of Hunter Biden, Fox News reported on Sunday.

The request comes after the New York Post revealed various emails written by or sent to Hunter Biden, who from 2014 to 2019 served on the board of Ukrainian natural-gas firm Burisma Holdings. In an email sent in 2015, a senior Burisma adviser thanks the vice president’s son for providing the “opportunity” to meet with Joe Biden.

The Post stated that the documents were found on a computer deposited at a Delaware repair shop. The the store owner turned over the computer to the FBI in December 2019, but made a copy of the documents on a separate hard drive.

Johnson, the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, stated in his letter that a whistleblower had contacted the committee on September 24, 2020, claiming that he had turned over a computer belonging to Hunter Biden to the FBI. Johnson wrote that staffers immediately asked the FBI to confirm some details in the whistleblower’s claim, however the FBI responded that they could not confirm or deny the information.

It was not immediately clear if the whistleblower who contacted the Senate Intelligence Committee is the Delaware shop owner mentioned by the Post.

“I have a responsibility to validate and verify the contents of any information produced to my committee,” Johnson wrote. “The committee must know if it receives information that could be fraudulent or not accurate.”

The senator added, “The committee must know whether the FBI has assessed the validity of materials the whistleblower has provided, and what, if any, actions the FBI has taken since obtaining this information.” Johnson asked the FBI to confirm if it does “possess material from Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Senator Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), another member of the Intelligence Committee, also weighed in on the email controversy on Sunday.

It appears the FBI had contents of hunter Bidens laptop since at least December 2019. What did they do to verify the info & take action? why has it taken so long to learn about it? If vp Biden lied about his interactions w hunters foreign business partners, Americans deserve 2kno — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 18, 2020

“It appears the FBI had contents of hunter Biden’s laptop since at least December 2019,” Grassley wrote on Twitter. “What did they do to verify the info [and] take action? Why has it taken so long to learn about it?”

Neither Hunter Biden nor the Joe Biden campaign have denied the veracity of the emails and documents uncovered by the Post. An attorney for Hunter Biden told the Washington Post that he was “certain” that a meeting between the Burisma adviser and Joe Biden “never happened.”

