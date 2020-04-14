Ron Johnson: Hunter Biden-Burisma Report Will Go Public ‘Sometime this Summer’

Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 15, 2018. (Erin Schaff/Reuters)

Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) revealed in an interview Monday that, despite coronavirus, his staff is working hard on a report to detail the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s investigation into Burisma and the Bidens, saying that it should be released “sometime this summer.”

“We’re in the process of writing different sections of the report that I’d like to make public sometime this summer,” Johnson, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee told Politico. “But obviously, [the coronavirus] has not been helpful and hampered our efforts.”

He added that his staff is combing over State Department documents and records from the Obama White House provided by the National Archives.

“I’ve got staff that have been devoted to that and they’re working on that stuff from home,” Johnson said. “We — and I — can walk and chew gum at the same time here. This is not taking up massive amounts of staff time.”

Johnson’s probe, which has been sidelined since last month, is examining how D.C.-based consulting firm Blue Star Strategies attempted to “leverage Hunter Biden’s role as a board member of Burisma to gain access to, and potentially influence matters at, the State Department” regarding investigations into Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company whose board Hunter Biden sat on.

The investigation has been criticized by Democrats as the prduct of a partisan desire to harm Biden’s candidacy. Johnson has defended the probe on the basis of transparency, saying he intent on letting “the American people see what this possible corruption is.”

President Trump, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in March that Johnson’s probe “will be a major issue in the campaign” if Joe Biden becomes the Democratic nominee.

“I will bring that up all the time because I don’t see any way out for them. I don’t see how they can answer those questions. I hope they can, I’d actually prefer it that they can’t but I don’t believe they will be able to answer those questions. That was purely corrupt,” Trump said.