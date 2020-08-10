Ron Johnson Subpoenas FBI Director Wray in Probe of Crossfire Hurricane Origins

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies in Washington, D.C., January 29, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) subpoenaed FBI director Christopher Wray last week for documents pertaining to the Russia investigation.

Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, issued the subpoena as part of the committee’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane by the FBI.

The subpoena, obtained by Fox News, demands that Wray make available “all records related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. This includes, but is not limited to, all records provided or made available to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice for its review.”

“The FBI has already been producing documents and information to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which are directly responsive to this subpoena,” the FBI told Fox. “As always, the FBI will continue to cooperate with the Committee’s requests, consistent with our law enforcement and national security obligations.”

Both the Homeland Security committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee are conducting investigations into the origins of the Crossfire Hurricane probe, whose stated aim was to uncover alleged collusion between Russian operatives and 2016 Trump-campaign officials. Intelligence officials have already declassified various documents pertaining to Crossfire Hurricane as part of the Judiciary Committee’s investigation.

Many of those documents were uncovered by DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz as part of his own investigation into the FBI’s applications for FISA warrants to surveil former Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page. Horowitz found “at least 17 significant errors or omissions in the Carter Page FISA applications.”

