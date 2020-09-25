News

Politics & Policy

Ron Paul Appears to Suffer Stroke during Live Zoom Session, Admitted to Hospital for ‘Precautionary Reasons’

By
Former Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) speaks during a rally in Henderson, Nev., January 31, 2012. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

Former representative Ron Paul appeared to suffer a stroke on Friday during a live taping of his show The Liberty Report.

Paul’s medical condition has not yet been confirmed. However, a video clip from the taping showed Paul, who was interviewing a guest via Zoom, suddenly begin speaking in slurred speech. Paul has been admitted to a Texas hospital for “precautionary reasons,” Fox News reported.

Paul posted a picture and message on Twitter from his hospital bed on Friday afternoon:

“Thank God, Dad is doing well. Thank you for all your prayers today,” Representative Rand Paul (R., Ky.), Ron Paul’s son, also wrote on Twitter.

The 85-year-old former Texas congressman is a longtime fixture of libertarian politics. Paul has run on both Libertarian and Republican party tickets, and was first elected in 1979.

In 2010 Paul became the first U.S. congressman in history to serve alongside their child, when Rand Paul was elected as representative for Kentucky. Rand Paul is now the junior senator for Kentucky and has supported various libertarian policies advocated by his father.

This is a developing story.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Politics & Policy

Do You Want 51 or 52 States Next Year?

By
Elections

There Will Be a Peaceful Transfer of Power

By
Law & the Courts

No, the Democrats Won’t Pack the Court

By
