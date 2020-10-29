Rubio Accuses NYT of Inflating ‘Anonymous’ Op-Ed Author’s Stature, Harming National Security

Senator Marco Rubio speaks to reporters following a briefing for members of the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Senator Marco Rubio on Thursday condemned the New York Times‘ decision to attribute the tell-all “anonymous” op-ed to a senior Trump administration official after the author’s identity was revealed Wednesday to be Miles Taylor, a 33-year-old who was serving as a deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security when it was published.

“Portraying this opinion piece to the nation as the thoughts of a senior official in the Trump Administration was a grotesque failure of journalism. And, in undermining the faith our nation has in an objective press, it harmed our national security,” said Rubio, who serves as Senate Intelligence Committee acting chairman.

Taylor came forward Wednesday as the author of the viral 2018 Times op-ed, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” He was appointed by the Trump administration and worked in the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. Taylor was promoted to chief of staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Acting Secretary Chad Wolf six months after the op-ed was published.

The op-ed accused President Trump of having “a preference for autocrats and dictators” and said “the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

At the time of the opinion piece’s publication, Taylor was not listed on the Department of Homeland Security’s website as a member of that agency’s leadership, Rubio noted.

“This is the type of click-bait, outrage journalism that has caused so many Americans to become cynical about our nation’s institutions. As our enemies try to divide us, it is more important than ever to call out this type of reckless and irresponsible behavior,” the Florida Republican said in his statement on the matter.

Veteran Washington journalist Jonathan Karl, who serves as chief political correspondent for ABC News, told the Washington Post that he didn’t believe “anybody when they read the anonymous op-ed thought it was someone who was an adviser to a Cabinet secretary who had very little contact with the president himself.”

The decision to publish the piece without revealing the identity of the author was an “extraordinary step” for the paper, the deputy editorial page editor said at the time.

Taylor also authored a tell-all book anonymously, titled A Warning and has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

