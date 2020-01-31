News

White House

Rubio Explains ‘Political Judgment’ in Impeachment Vote: ‘Voters Themselves Can Hold the President Accountable’

By
Senator Marco Rubio on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 29, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fl.) released a statement ahead of the Senate’s Friday vote on calling impeachment witnesses, explaining that he opposed both new witnesses and voting to remove the president based on a “political judgment — one that takes into account both the severity of the wrongdoing alleged but also the impact removal would have on the nation.”

Rubio, who said in November that a decision on impeachment “should be made on what is in the best interest of our country,” echoed his previous comments in arguing a distinction between presidential misconduct and removable offenses.

“The two are not the same. Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office,” Rubio stated. “. . . Can anyone doubt that at least half of the country would view his removal as illegitimate — as nothing short of a coup d’état? It is difficult to conceive of any scheme Putin could undertake that would undermine confidence in our democracy more than removal would.”

The Florida Republican also called impeachment an “extraordinary power” and “a last-resort remedy to protect the country.” He signaled that the upcoming 2020 election played a factor in his determination, saying that “voters themselves can hold the President accountable in an election, including the one just nine months from now.”

“That is why Hamilton wrote that in these trials our decisions should be pursuing ‘the public good,’” Rubio added. He pointed to resisting calls to impeach President Obama in 2014 as proof of his commitment to “this high bar.”

“I will not vote to remove the President because doing so would inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage to our already divided nation,” Rubio concluded.

Rubio’s statement accompanied a number of other Republican senators making their intentions on the vote public ahead of Friday’s hearing. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) became the second Republican swing vote to publicly oppose additional witnesses, likely ensuring that the trial will not include further witnesses.

Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Media

The Death of Cable News in One Clip

By
This video of Don Lemon and co., which is rocketing around the Internet this morning, reflects perfectly what I was getting at when I proposed that the media writ large has failed to live up to the challenge that President Trump presents. https://twitter.com/SteveKrak/status/1221988232528826369 CNN, from ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Questions That Need Answering

By
We have at last reached the impeachment trial phase in which senators are given the opportunity to address questions to each side. Questions by the Republicans and Democrats are to be submitted and vetted by their respective leadership to avoid duplication and irrelevancy. They will then be submitted to Chief ... Read More
Media

It’s Jussie Smollett Day

By
‘If your mother says she loves you, check it out.” This sound advice, handed down by generations of crusty newspaper editors with unkempt hair and mustard stains on their ties, used to serve reporters well. At the City News Bureau of Chicago, which for decades steered coverage for area reporters, the legend ... Read More
PC Culture

The Cult of West-Shaming

By
An ancient habit of Western elites is a certain selectivity in condemnation. Sometimes Westerners apply critical standards to the West that they would never apply to other nations. My colleague at the Hoover Institution, historian Niall Ferguson, has pointed out that Swedish green-teen celebrity Greta ... Read More
