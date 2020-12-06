Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Trump Says

Rudy Giuliani speaks at the 2018 Iran Freedom Convention in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, the president announced Sunday.

“.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted.

The former New York City mayor, who has worked as part of Trump’s legal team to pursue a number of lawsuits alleging voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election, is 76, leaving him in the high-risk group for serious complications from the virus.

