Rudy Giuliani’s D.C. Law License Suspended

Rudy Giuliani outside his apartment building after his law license was suspended in New York City, June 24, 2021. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C., pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings in New York.

A D.C. appellate court issued the ruling on Wednesday, two weeks after a New York court similarly suspended Giuliani’s ability to practice law in the state for making “demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public” while trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former president Trump.

Giuliani is “suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding, effective on the date of entry of this order,” the new order states. The court halted the proceeding pending the resolution of the disciplinary matter in New York.

The New York court accused Giuliani of making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to courts and the public while working on Trump’s legal team as it pursued legal action in key swing states where President Biden won.

The court criticized Giuliani’s “incredibly serious misconduct,” saying that it “directly inflamed tensions that bubbled over into the events of January 6, 2021 in this nation’s Capitol.”

“One only has to look at the ongoing present public discord over the 2020 election, which erupted into violence, insurrection and death on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol, to understand the extent of the damage that can be done when the public is misled by false information about the elections,” the New York court said.

Giuliani’s latest legal woes come as he was already facing multi-billion-dollar legal challenges from voting-technology companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic over claims he made about their voting machines.

