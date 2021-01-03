Rural Georgians Believe Trump Was Robbed — It Won’t Stop Them from Turning Out for Loeffler and Perdue

Atlanta — Michael Edens can see it in his mind: tractors, cattle trailers, Harley Davidsons and hot rods – really, any wheeled vehicle he can tie an American flag to – parading across the Interstate 85 overpass on Sunday afternoon, a show of force in his rural Georgia town.

It will be a parade, he said, to celebrate America, “the greatest nation that’s ever existed.”

Edens, 53, a heavy machinery mechanic who wears a big, black cowboy hat and quotes liberally from the Bible, believes that now is the time for Republicans like him in rural Georgia to stand up and fight. With …