Rural Oregonians Launch Bid to Secede and Join Idaho: ‘Let Us Go’

The most recent plan to secede from the state of Oregon was hatched in the summer of 2019 by a group of retirees at a pizza parlor in the small town of La Pine.

Mike McCarter heard about the meeting from a friend, and stopped by to talk through the idea.

The conservative retirees of the rural community were tired of being steamrolled by the progressives in the northwest corner of the state who dominate Oregon politics, he said. In their view, left-wing and urban priorities were being forced on the sprawling rural counties in southern and eastern Oregon by people who …