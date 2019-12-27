News

World

Russia Claims to Be the First Nation with Operational Hypersonic Missiles

By
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (3rd L) visits the National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) to oversee the test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard, which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, in Moscow, Russia December 26, 2018. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters)

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu reported to president Vladimir Putin on Friday that the country’s hypersonic Avangard missile has become operational.

The missile can carry two-megaton nuclear warheads at 27 times the speed of sound and is fitted with a glider vehicle that enables the outfit to sharply change course in midair, which the Kremlin claims makes the missile almost impossible to intercept. On December 18 Putin claimed during a press conference that Russia is the only country that possesses operational hypersonic missiles.

“We have a situation that is unique in modern history when they [the U.S.] are trying to catch up to us,” Putin said. “No country has hypersonic weapons, let alone hypersonic weapons of intercontinental range.”

“I congratulate you on this landmark event for the military and the entire nation,” Shoigu told Putin in a conference call on Friday. General Sergei Karakayev, Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces chief, said during the call that Avangard batteries were made operational in the Orenburg region of the Ural Mountains.

Putin publicly announced Russia’s development of hypersonic weapons in 2018. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in March of that year, U.S. Air Force General John E. Hyten, head of U.S. Strategic Command, told Congress that hypersonic weapons posed a distinct challenge to American defenses.

“We don’t have any defense that could deny the employment of such a weapon against us,” Hyten said. The U.S. expects to possess hypersonic weapons capabilities at the earliest by 2023.

Comments

China announced on Friday that it had successfully completed a launch of its Long March 5 rocket into space. The rocket is designed to carry heavy payloads including satellites, and the successful launch brought China’s new Shijian-20 communications satellite into orbit. The satellite will facilitate quantum-encryption communication for the Chinese military and government.

China and Russia were joined by Iran on Friday for joint naval exercises off the coast of Oman.

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
Film & TV

1917: A Somber Journey into Hell

By
The list of great films about World War I in Europe is surprisingly short: After the acknowledged masterpieces All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) and Paths of Glory (1957), there aren’t many more worth discussing. 1917 is a splashy attempt to join the list that is well worth seeing yet suffers from ... Read More
Film & TV

1917: A Somber Journey into Hell

By
The list of great films about World War I in Europe is surprisingly short: After the acknowledged masterpieces All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) and Paths of Glory (1957), there aren’t many more worth discussing. 1917 is a splashy attempt to join the list that is well worth seeing yet suffers from ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Four Tests for Impeachment

By
Advocates of a president’s removal from office by Congress should have to climb over four walls to reach their objective. First, they should have to show that the facts they allege are true. Second, they should show that the fact pattern amounts to an abuse of power or dereliction of duty by the president. ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Four Tests for Impeachment

By
Advocates of a president’s removal from office by Congress should have to climb over four walls to reach their objective. First, they should have to show that the facts they allege are true. Second, they should show that the fact pattern amounts to an abuse of power or dereliction of duty by the president. ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

‘A People Prepared’

By
Christmas Day, 1970-something, probably 1979, which meant Jimmy Carter, gasoline rationing, and stagflation. The nation was gripped with malaise. But children who have not been taught any better think only of themselves. The malaise on 56th Street was pretty thick, and the rationing was at times severe. There ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

‘A People Prepared’

By
Christmas Day, 1970-something, probably 1979, which meant Jimmy Carter, gasoline rationing, and stagflation. The nation was gripped with malaise. But children who have not been taught any better think only of themselves. The malaise on 56th Street was pretty thick, and the rationing was at times severe. There ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Films of 2019

By
My favorites of the year ranged from a film that earned over a billion dollars down to a couple that barely registered on the box-office charts. There are plenty of interesting movies coming out all year long, but you have to look carefully for them. 10. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Amazon Prime ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Films of 2019

By
My favorites of the year ranged from a film that earned over a billion dollars down to a couple that barely registered on the box-office charts. There are plenty of interesting movies coming out all year long, but you have to look carefully for them. 10. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Amazon Prime ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

2019: A Year in Reading

By
As the decade comes to a close, I would like to thank National Review for giving me the opportunity to put forward this annual list of books that you should read. This is my seventh list since 2013. For this one, I have put a lot more emphasis on political books because, like most thinking Americans, I am ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

2019: A Year in Reading

By
As the decade comes to a close, I would like to thank National Review for giving me the opportunity to put forward this annual list of books that you should read. This is my seventh list since 2013. For this one, I have put a lot more emphasis on political books because, like most thinking Americans, I am ... Read More