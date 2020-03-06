News

World

Russia, Turkey Agree to Cease-Fire in Northwest Syria

By
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 air show in Zhukovsky, Russia, August 27, 2019. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via Reuters)

Russia and Turkey have agreed to a cease-fire in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold in Syria, after fighting there escalated over the past several months and threatened to bring the two countries into direct confrontation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, which supports opposition forces in Syria, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which supports the Syrian government, met for six hours in Moscow to reach the cease-fire deal, which was to begin at midnight Thursday night.

The agreement included setting up a nearly four-mile security corridor along a key east-west highway, which Turkey and Russia will hold joint patrols around beginning later this month. Erdogan said Putin also agreed to have Russia help the close to one million displaced Syrian refugees on the border with Turkey return to their homes.

Putin said he hoped the deal would be a “good basis for ending the fighting in the Idlib de-escalation zone, put an end to suffering of civilian population and contain a growing humanitarian crisis.”

Comments

However, fighting appeared to continue past the cease-fire deal, as Turkish state media reported that Turkish forces on Thursday killed 21 Syrian troops and destroyed military equipment after two Turkish soldiers were killed earlier in the day.

More than 300 civilians, at least a third of whom were children, have been killed in Idlib since  December.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More