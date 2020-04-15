News

Elections

Russian Intelligence Knew of Steele Research into Trump Campaign as Early as July 2016

By
Donald Trump greets supporters at a rally in Fountain Hills, Ariz., in March 2016. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

The Russian Intelligence Service was aware of former British spy Christopher Steele’s investigation into the Trump presidential campaign as early as July 2016, according to newly declassified footnotes from the Intelligence Community Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s Russia investigation.

Steele’s firm Orbis was hired by Fusion GPS in June 2016 to conduct opposition research on the Trump campaign. The Hillary Clinton campaign had commissioned Fusion GPS in April 2016 to compile opposition research on Trump.

The FBI had known of Steele’s connections to Russian oligarchs since 2015. However, those concerns were not relayed to the team investigating the Trump campaign for alleged collaboration with Russian operatives.

“In late January 2017, a member of the Crossfire Hurricane of the Crossfire Hurricane received information [redacted] that RIS (Russian Intelligence) may have targeted Orbis and research all publicly available information about it,” reads Footnote 342 of the IG report, obtained by CBS News. “However, an early June 2017 USIC (US Intelligence community) report indicated that two persons affiliated with RIS were aware of Steele’s election investigation in early July 2016.”

Despite this, the FBI’s “Supervisory Intel Analyst told us he was aware of these reports, but that he had no information as of June 2017 that Steele’s election reporting source network had been penetrated or compromised,” the footnote continued.

Comments

According to Footnote 347, in early June 2017 the FBI learned of “personal and business ties” between Steele’s “primary sub-source” of information and another “sub-subsource.” The “sub-subsource” had contacts with “an individual in the Russian Presidential Administration in June/July 2016; (redacted) and the sub-subsource voicing strong support for Candidate Clinton in the 2016 U.S. elections.”

Several other declassified footnotes released on Friday indicated that the FBI suspected as early as January 2017 that certain allegations found in the Steele dossier were planted by Russian intelligence. Those allegations included a supposed incident in which Russian operatives recorded Trump in a Moscow hotel room with prostitutes in 2013, and an alleged meeting between Trump fixer Michael Cohen and Russian operatives in the Czech Republic in 2016.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More