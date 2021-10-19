San Francisco Chronicle Is Missing the Point on Walgreens Shoplifting, Industry Expert Says

A San Francisco Chronicle story that cites police shoplifting data to cast doubt on Walgreens’s explanation that organized, rampant retail theft is the reason it is closing five more stores in the city misses the point by downplaying that most shoplifting cases in the city are never reported to law enforcement, a California retail advocate told National Review.

