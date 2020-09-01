News

U.S.

San Francisco Salon Owner Says Nancy Pelosi Visited Despite Citywide Closure

By
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blow-out on Monday, the salon’s owner told Fox News, despite a citywide closure on hairstyling businesses.

San Francisco only allowed hair salons to reopen with outdoor services on Tuesday, following a closure to combat the coronavirus pandemic. However, Pelosi apparently received indoor services at eSalon near the city’s Marina district on Monday.

Owner Erica Kious criticized Pelosi in an interview with Fox, while security footage obtained by the network appeared to show Pelosi inside the premises. Kious said a stylist who rents a chair in the salon contacted her about the visit, and that she doesn’t have control over whether the stylists bring customers to the salon because they’re currently not required to pay her.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious said.

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill told Fox, “The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements.”

Comments

National Review has reached out to the speaker’s office for additional comment.

San Francisco implemented some of the strictest coronavirus lockdown measures in the country in March, issuing a “shelter-in-place” order for residents with exceptions only for exercise and visits to grocery markets and pharmacies. The city allowed hair and nail salons to reopen on Tuesday for outdoor services only, and will clear gyms to open outdoors next week.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Media

Why Andrew Sullivan Isn’t at New York Magazine

By
I noted the parting of ways between writer and magazine here a few weeks ago. We now have some more clarity on the split, courtesy of a Ben Smith profile of Sullivan in the New York Times: The new editor of New York, David Haskell, didn’t push him out because of any new controversy or organized staff revolt, ... Read More
Economics

Apocalypse Now?

By
Because ideas become ideologies and ideologies become cults, political narratives often are accompanied by apocalypse stories. For libertarians, the preferred apocalypse is hyperinflation, which is always right on the verge of happening but never actually happens. (Except when it does.) The world’s ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Silence About the Violence

By
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities. Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ... Read More
