News

NR PLUS Education

San Francisco School Board Recall Gains Steam as Organizers Surpass Signature Threshold

By
Autumn Looijen and Siva Raj (Siva Raj)

While California voters may have dispatched with one recall election this week, another effort to recall three members of the San Francisco Board of Education continues to gain steam.

Last week, organizers of the campaign to recall school board members Gabriela López, Alison Collins, and Faauuga Moliga submitted more than 70,000 signatures to the city’s elections department. They need 51,325 verified signatures of registered San Francisco voters – 10 percent of the electorate – to force a recall election, likely sometime in early 2022.

“We know we have enough valid signatures in our system, enough and more actually, so we are very

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest