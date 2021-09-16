San Francisco School Board Recall Gains Steam as Organizers Surpass Signature Threshold

While California voters may have dispatched with one recall election this week, another effort to recall three members of the San Francisco Board of Education continues to gain steam.

Last week, organizers of the campaign to recall school board members Gabriela López, Alison Collins, and Faauuga Moliga submitted more than 70,000 signatures to the city’s elections department. They need 51,325 verified signatures of registered San Francisco voters – 10 percent of the electorate – to force a recall election, likely sometime in early 2022.

“We know we have enough valid signatures in our system, enough and more actually, so we are very …