News

Elections

Sanders Campaign Co-Chair Compares Endorsing Biden to Eating a ‘Bowl of Sh*t’

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives for a vote at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2020. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Endorsing Joe Biden for president would be like eating a “bowl of s**t,” Bernie Sanders campaign co-chairwoman Nina Turner commented in an article that appeared in the Atlantic on Monday.

The Biden campaign has attempted to reach out to Sanders supporters since the former vice president took a commanding lead in the Democratic primaries. While many Sanders supporters have backed Biden, some progressives have made clear their disappointment at having to vote for the more centrist candidate.

“It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of shit in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still shit,” Turner said. Turner is a former Ohio state senator and longtime ally of Sanders.

Sanders, an Independent senator from Vermont, won the first three Democratic presidential primaries, leaving observers to wonder if the anti-esablishment candidate could become the Democrats’ nominee. However, Biden went on to defeat Sanders in most southern states as well as in the swing state of Michigan, buoyed by support from older and African American voters.

The continued reluctance of some Sanders supporters to back Biden could have an impact on the upcoming general elections. While Biden currently possesses a commanding lead over President Trump in RealClearPolitics polling averages, some Democrats have cautioned that the poll results may not be a complete representation of overall support for Trump.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

