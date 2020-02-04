News

Elections

Sanders Campaign Releases Internal Data Claiming a Win in Iowa

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters and volunteers at a campaign field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Senator Bernie Sanders’s (D., Vt.) campaign released internal voting data claiming the candidate won the Iowa caucus, after problems with the Iowa Democratic Party’s voting app delayed reporting of results from the state’s precincts.

“We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,” Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. The Sanders campaign dubbed the delay in results a “failure of the Iowa Democratic Party.”

The campaign’s results show Sanders with 29.66 percent of the vote in close to 40 percent of precincts, while South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in second at 24.59 percent. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Sanders’s rival for the progressive wing of the party, received 21.24 percent of the vote, while former vice president Joe Biden received 12.37 percent.

Sanders himself has not yet declared victory, however his campaign said it had no choice but to release its data to counter the claims of other Democrats to victory, most notably Buttigieg.

The Iowa Democratic Party is still attempting to transmit results of the caucus from local to state officials for tallying. The party had designed an app specifically to report results from local precincts to state-level officials, however the app appeared to have numerous technical malfunctions marring the ability of local officials to transmit their results.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

