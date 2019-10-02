Sanders Cancels Campaign Events, Postpones Planned Iowa Ad Buy after Heart Surgery

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Bernie Sanders’s campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination has canceled campaign events “until further notice” and postponed a planned purchase of TV ads in Iowa after Sanders had to undergo emergency heart surgery on Tuesday.

Sanders, 78, “experienced some chest discomfort” during a campaign event Tuesday evening, senior campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. He was hospitalized in Las Vegas, where he was slated to speak at an event on gun violence with the March for Our Lives.

“Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Weaver said. He added that Sanders is “conversing and in good spirits” and will be “resting up over the next few days.”

“We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates,” the campaign adviser said.

The Vermont senator is the oldest candidate vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination. He said recently that he was “in good health and running a vigorous campaign.”