News

Elections

Sanders Claims He’s Raised $4 Million Since Warren Accused Him of Saying a Women Couldn’t Win

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses attendees at the “Bernie’s Back” rally at Queensbridge Park in Queens, N.Y., October 19, 2019. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Bernie Sanders told supporters on Thursday that his campaign had raised $4 million in the two days since fellow candidate Elizabeth Warren accused him of once telling her that a woman couldn’t win a presidential election.

According to Sanders, out of 200,000 contributions he received in the past two days, 25,000 were from new donors.

Warren on Monday released a statement claiming that during a private conversation in 2018, she and Sanders had discussed the likelihood that a female candidate could beat President Trump in the 2020 election.

“I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,” Warren said. Sanders categorized Warren’s description of the conversation as “ludicrous.”

After Tuesday’s debate, Sanders was caught on hot mic accusing Warren of lying.

“You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion,” Sanders told Warren. “You called me a liar. You told me–all right, let’s not do it now.”

Comments

The two Senators are currently fighting for the progressive wing of the Democratic primary vote. Both have released health care policies promising universal medical coverage for all Americans, and would dramatically increase government spending to pay for those programs.

However, Warren’s candidacy, which gained momentum early in the primary race, has slowed dramatically over the past several weeks. Meanwhile, Sanders is leading several polls in Iowa ahead of the state’s caucuses, and raised $34.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 alone, more than any other Democratic candidate. The average donation to the campaign was $18.53, indicating a large base of small donors.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More