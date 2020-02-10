News

Elections

Sanders Requests Partial Recanvass of Iowa Caucuses

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign town hall event in Exeter, N.H., January 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday requested a partial recanvass of the results from the Iowa caucuses after the final numbers showed Sanders in second place

“While a recanvass is just the first step in the process and we don’t expect it to change the current calculations, it is a necessary part of making sure Iowans can trust the final results of the caucus,” read a statement from Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders.

The Vermont senator garnered 26.1 percent of the vote, a hair behind former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, who received 26.2 percent. Sanders and Buttigieg both declared victory.

The Sanders campaign is quarreling over one delegate, saying Sanders would be awarded one more if “errors” in the voting count process are corrected. The campaign is asking for a recanvass of 25 precincts and three satellite caucuses.

The caucuses devolved into chaos on Monday of last week as hours passed with few reported results from the state Democratic party, which cited “inconsistencies” in reporting from local precincts and glitches with the new smartphone app being used to report results. The app’s failure led to a slew of additional problems, including tied up phone lines as precinct managers attempted to get through to state party officials to report results.

The botched and delayed results provoked scathing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. Democratic National Committee Tom Perez called on the Iowa Democratic Party on Friday to immediately begin a recanvass.

Comments

“Our volunteers and supporters worked too hard, and too many people participated for the first time to have the results depend on calculations that even the party admits are incorrect,” Weaver continued. “Once the recanvass and a subsequent recount are completed in these precincts, we feel confident we will be awarded the extra national delegate our volunteers and grassroots donors earned.”

As the results stood Monday morning, Buttigieg won the caucuses with 14 delegates, Sanders took second with 12 delegates, Senator Elizabeth Warren received eight, former vice president Joe Biden was awarded six, and Senator Amy Klobuchar took just one delegate.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More