News

Elections

Sanders Says ‘Vast Majority’ of Supporters Will Back Biden, Despite Polling Concerns

By
Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) speaks about the coronavirus in Burlington, Vt., March 12, 2020. (Caleb Kenna/Reuters)

Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) promised that the “vast majority” of his primary supporters “will be voting for Joe Biden” in the general election, contradicting a former top aide, who warned last week that Biden was facing an uphill battle to win over Sanders supporters.

Asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about the situation on Sunday, Sanders pushed back on the characterization of his supporters’ intentions, saying they understood that President Trump is the “most dangerous president in modern history.”

“What Joe is going to have to do and he’s beginning to move in that direction, is to say that those working-class people, say to those young people, say to those minorities, ‘Listen, I understand your situation,’” Sanders said. “ . . . I think they are going to reach out to our supporters and come up with an agenda that speaks to the needs of working families, of young families, of minority communities.”

The memo, written by Jeff Weaver — a top Sanders adviser who recently launched the America’s Promise PAC to drum up progressive support for Biden — warned that the former vice president faces a “clear and dangerous trend” of not consolidating the Democratic vote.

“There is a real and urgent need to help Biden consolidate Sanders supporters,” the memo reads. “If all of Sanders’ base turned out for Joe Biden in November, he could defeat Trump and take back the White House for Democrats. Here’s the problem: significant portions don’t currently plan to.”

A top adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign warned in a memo on Friday that former vice president Joe Biden could lose the election in November because “a significant portion” of Sanders’s supporters are “currently unsupportive and unenthusiastic” about his candidacy.

Comments

The memo, written by Jeff Weaver, said the presumptive Democratic nominee faces a “clear and dangerous trend” that could block his path to the White House if he does not address his shortcoming with Latinos, working-class voters, and young people.

A USA Today–Suffolk University poll released last month showed that 22 percent of Sanders supporters do not intend to vote for Biden. Only 38 percent said they were excited to support Biden, compared to 60 percent who said they were not excited about his nomination.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

Running Isn’t Racist

By
‘Run Forrest, Run!” When I’m running, that’s about the most annoying thing that happens to me: Some smartass hooligan shouts the famous line from Forrest Gump at me. He usually doesn’t expect me to heckle back, but I almost always do. “Haven’t heard that one before!” is my stock response. It ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Running Isn’t Racist

By
‘Run Forrest, Run!” When I’m running, that’s about the most annoying thing that happens to me: Some smartass hooligan shouts the famous line from Forrest Gump at me. He usually doesn’t expect me to heckle back, but I almost always do. “Haven’t heard that one before!” is my stock response. It ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Sports

How Baseball Has Changed!

By
I can’t really complain much about the past two weekends without new baseball because I’ve had the best of old baseball: my two favorite Game 3’s ever. Last Sunday was from the 1969 World Series (“the Tommy Agee Game” for Met fans); this Sunday was the 1986 National League playoff. (No point calling it ... Read More
Sports

How Baseball Has Changed!

By
I can’t really complain much about the past two weekends without new baseball because I’ve had the best of old baseball: my two favorite Game 3’s ever. Last Sunday was from the 1969 World Series (“the Tommy Agee Game” for Met fans); this Sunday was the 1986 National League playoff. (No point calling it ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

Aliens Exist?

By
On May 16, 1999, Fox aired the sixth-season finale of The X-Files, Chris Carter's TV show about a fictional FBI division investigating unexplained phenomena, including possible extraterrestrial life on Earth. The show regularly had around 15 million viewers per week, sometimes nearing twice that. Its most famous ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

Aliens Exist?

By
On May 16, 1999, Fox aired the sixth-season finale of The X-Files, Chris Carter's TV show about a fictional FBI division investigating unexplained phenomena, including possible extraterrestrial life on Earth. The show regularly had around 15 million viewers per week, sometimes nearing twice that. Its most famous ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More