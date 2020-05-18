Sanders Says ‘Vast Majority’ of Supporters Will Back Biden, Despite Polling Concerns

Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) speaks about the coronavirus in Burlington, Vt., March 12, 2020. (Caleb Kenna/Reuters)

Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) promised that the “vast majority” of his primary supporters “will be voting for Joe Biden” in the general election, contradicting a former top aide, who warned last week that Biden was facing an uphill battle to win over Sanders supporters.

Asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about the situation on Sunday, Sanders pushed back on the characterization of his supporters’ intentions, saying they understood that President Trump is the “most dangerous president in modern history.”

“What Joe is going to have to do and he’s beginning to move in that direction, is to say that those working-class people, say to those young people, say to those minorities, ‘Listen, I understand your situation,’” Sanders said. “ . . . I think they are going to reach out to our supporters and come up with an agenda that speaks to the needs of working families, of young families, of minority communities.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he thinks that the “vast majority” of Sanders supporters “do understand that Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” and “at the end of the day, they will be voting for Joe Biden.” https://t.co/UAkLxXsVIu pic.twitter.com/dzEzEmOmTb — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 17, 2020

The memo, written by Jeff Weaver — a top Sanders adviser who recently launched the America’s Promise PAC to drum up progressive support for Biden — warned that the former vice president faces a “clear and dangerous trend” of not consolidating the Democratic vote.

The memo, written by Weaver on behalf of America’s Promise PAC, also claims that the Biden campaign and the DNC are "far behind on digital organizing, Latino outreach and progressive coalition building — all critical to reaching and winning over Sanders supporters." pic.twitter.com/4HGHqmbDmc — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) May 15, 2020

“There is a real and urgent need to help Biden consolidate Sanders supporters,” the memo reads. “If all of Sanders’ base turned out for Joe Biden in November, he could defeat Trump and take back the White House for Democrats. Here’s the problem: significant portions don’t currently plan to.”

A top adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign warned in a memo on Friday that former vice president Joe Biden could lose the election in November because “a significant portion” of Sanders’s supporters are “currently unsupportive and unenthusiastic” about his candidacy.

The memo, written by Jeff Weaver, said the presumptive Democratic nominee faces a “clear and dangerous trend” that could block his path to the White House if he does not address his shortcoming with Latinos, working-class voters, and young people.

A USA Today–Suffolk University poll released last month showed that 22 percent of Sanders supporters do not intend to vote for Biden. Only 38 percent said they were excited to support Biden, compared to 60 percent who said they were not excited about his nomination.

