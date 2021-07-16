Sarah Huckabee Sanders Smashes State Gubernatorial Fundraising Record

Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, May 22, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Former White House Press Secretary and native Arkansan Sarah Huckabee Sanders has raised over $9 million in her bid for Arkansas governor, smashing the state record, her campaign announced Thursday.

“I am thankful for the outpouring of support from all across our state,” Sanders said. “It’s clear Arkansans want a leader who will defend our freedom and stand up to the radical left, grow our economy and create jobs, and increase access to quality education and opportunity for a brighter, more prosperous future.”

Sanders will report collecting $4.2 million in the second quarter, including more than $1.5 million from Arkansans, increasing her campaign pool to $9.1 million from over 67,000 donors.

Sanders served as former President Trump’s White House Press Secretary before being succeeded by Kayleigh McEnany. She is the daughter of former Arkansas Republican governor and former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee.

In a Twitter video message sharing the announcement of her gubernatorial bid, she said, “I’m fighting for you. I will not retreat. I will not surrender. And I will not bow down to the radical Left, not now, not ever. As governor, I will defend our freedom and lead with heart.”

Trump has remained a strong supporter of his former staffer before and now on the campaign trail. In advance of her resignation as press secretary, Trump tweeted, “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

Sanders will compete against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for the GOP nomination for Arkansas governor.

