Sarah Sanders Slams Effort to Rein In Trump’s War Making Powers: ‘I Can’t Think of Anything Dumber’

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday ripped the Democratic effort to pass a resolution to limit President Trump’s ability to respond with military force to Iranian aggression, saying that such decisions are safer in the hands of the president.

“I can’t think of anything dumber than allowing Congress to take over our foreign policy. They can’t seem to manage to get much of anything done,” Sanders told Fox News. “The last thing we want to do is push powers into Congress’s hands and take them away from the president.”

Democratic lawmakers, along with some Republicans including Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul, said they will support a war powers resolution, which would require Trump to seek congressional approval for the use of U.S. forces against Iran except against an imminent attack.

The similar proposals from both the House and the Senate limiting Trump’s war powers were a response to the administration’s order to assassinate top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, who was killed Friday in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. The U.S. airstrike was retaliation for the attacks by Iran-backed militiamen on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad last week, which Soleimani signed off on.

“Any Democrat that doesn’t understand that America is safer now that one of the most dangerous terrorists in the word is rotting in hell is completely naive and completely misses what we need to have in a foreign policy,” Sanders continued. “I don’t think anything could be worse for America than that.”

A day earlier, Sanders criticized the Obama administration’s Iran policy, saying that unlike his predecessor, Trump “will not tolerate or give cash to the Iranians while they kill Americans.”

Lawmakers emerged frustrated from a closed-door briefing with administration officials Wednesday on Iran, during which officials argued that Soleimani was killed to prevent an “imminent threat” to American assets.

Many Republicans remained supportive of the administration’s move to rid Iran of Soleimani.

“The way to deal with threats like that is not through weakness, but through strength, and we saw that in taking out Soleimani this past week,” Senator Ted Cruz said.