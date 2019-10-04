Sasse Breaks with Republicans to Condemn Trump’s Suggestion China Should Investigate Biden

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 27, 2018. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)

Senator Ben Sasse offered the strongest criticism yet from a Senate Republican of President Trump’s suggestion that China investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son’s business dealings.

“Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth. If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps,” the Nebraska Republican said in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald.

Sasse’s condemnation came a day after Trump accused the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, of engaging in “crooked” business dealings with Ukraine and China.

Trump accused the younger Biden of flying on Air Force Two in 2013 with his father, then the vice president, in order to obtain $1.5 billion from Chinese investors for his private equity fund.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” the president told reporters Thursday outside the White House. “He got kicked out of the Navy. All of the sudden he’s getting billions of dollars. You know what they call that? They call that a payoff.”

The president added that “if [Ukraine] were honest about it they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens.”

Sasse did not spare House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in his remarks either, accusing the California Democrat of partisanship in the House’s formal impeachment inquiry against the president.

“Congressman Schiff is running a partisan clown show in the House — that’s his right because the Constitution doesn’t prohibit clown shows, but fortunately, in the Senate, we’re working to follow the facts one step at a time,” Sasse said.

Sasse sits on the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee, which is working on its own investigation into the whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of a potential quid pro scheme with Ukraine involving the temporary withholding of U.S. military aid on the condition that Ukraine investigates the Bidens.

Another Republican senator, Ron Johnson, defended Trump’s comments on China.

“First of all one of my comments would be as a member of the Democratic Party wouldn’t you want to know if there’s some real corruption before you choose Joe Biden,” the Wisconsin senator said.